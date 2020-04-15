Milind Soman Shares Throwback Pics 'Taken 80-Years Apart'

Milind Soman shared this photo. (courtesy milingrunning)

Milind Soman, in coronavirus lockdown, is rummaging through dust-caked albums and fishing out priceless throwback pictures. On Wednesday, the actor took another trip to the memory lane and came back with a picture of himself and wife Ankita Konwar from their barefoot wedding in Spain in 2018. But the picture is priceless for more than one reason - it has an 80-year-old throwback picture which features his "grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana". Sharing the picture collage on his Instagram profile, Milind Soman wrote, "Two pictures taken 80 years apart! My grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana in 1938 and Ankita Konwar and I in 2018. So happy to have found these black and whites." Referring to the nationwide lockdown which has confined people to their homes, Milind wrote, "Time well spent. Things to do in lockdown." Take a look:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, in coronavirus lockdown, have been keeping their Instafam updated with their daily activities. The couple celebrated Rongila Bihu in the most adorable way - they "had a small egg fight."

Take a look at this "funny throwback picture from a very cold place." It has a Star Wars reference.

The couple, who are fitness enthusiasts, are keeping up with their fitness routine, even in lockdown. Ankita's fitness exercise videos sometimes feature Milind's mother Usha Soman. "Who run the world," wrote Milind, aptly.

Milind and Ankita got married in April, 2018 in Alibaug. The couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain, in the same year.