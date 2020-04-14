Here's How Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Celebrated Bihu. See Pics

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar never fail to give us couple goals and they did it once again. Ankita was missing her family in Assam on the harvest festival of Bihu (on Monday). So her husband and actor Milind Soman took charge and decided to cheer her up. The model-turned-actor shared a picture of her and Ankita's egg fight (an Assamese tradition). Dressed in traditional outfits, Milind and Ankita looked lovely together in the photograph. Milind captioned his post; "Happy Rongali Bihu to the world. Ankita was missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do." He added, "To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon. Be safe."

Ankita relived her fond memories pertaining to the festival, in her post. She wrote: "I know there's not much celebrations happening right now considering the situation but I miss all of it. Growing up, I had the chance to learn about our tradition and customs from my grandfather (puthadeuanaideu) and Bihu dance from my aunts. Stealing and eating pithas and ladoos from the kitchen. Waiting out at night to welcome the husoridol. Waiting for gifts. Waking up to the smell of kumalsaul with cream and curd. Dressing up as a bihuoti and dancing till we were tired. I love the sound of pepa and gagana as much as I love my culture. Well, it's quite evident from my post that some major missing happening here. So here's wishing you all a very happy Rongali Bihu. These are difficult times, let's count our blessings. Let's be grateful for what we have (family, love, food) and celebrate that. Love to you all." She signed off the post, saying, "Milind tried cheering me up with an egg fight. I won BTW."

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.