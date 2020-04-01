What Milind Soman Witnessed On Mumbai Streets When He Stepped Out To Buy Vegetables

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning )

Milind Soman, who recently stepped out of his house to buy some vegetables, shared his experience in his latest Instagram post. The 55-year-old actor, shared a selfie in which he could be seen wearing a mask, along with multiple pictures of empty Mumbai streets. Describing the scene near his house, the actor wrote: "Went out to the market for the first time yesterday. No cars, people in masks... Very, very quiet. Feel fortunate to get a few fresh vegetables that were available just a few hundred meters from home. In the situation we are in today, so many people have so much less." The Bajirao Mastani actor added, "When I read about whole families walking back 100's of kilometers from cities to their villages, with little or no food and water, I know that I have a lot to be grateful for."

In his post, Milind stated that the people have been following the necessary protocols and have been equally adept at maintaining social distance. "Things in the market were well organised, the few people on the street were maintaining distance from each other outside shops and in front of the few vegetable and fruit vendors. I have never seen such orderly queues or the kind of civic mindedness that I see today," wrote Milind.

Milind signed off his extensive post, saying, "It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine."

A three-week long nationwide lockdown has been imposed by PM Narendra Modi due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has been described as a "pandemic" by the WHO (World Health Organisation). The novel virus originated in Wuhan (China) last year.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen as one of the judges on the television reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Malaika Arora and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India.Milind has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.