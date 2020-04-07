'Travel Tuesday': Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Picture Is All Sorts Of Couple Goals

Milind Soman shared this image. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are keeping the travel bug alive amid the coronavirus lockdown by revisiting throwback memories from their travel diaries. On Tuesday, the 54-year-old fitness enthusiast shared "a funny throwback picture from a very cold place" featuring his wife Ankita Konwar where the couple can be seen posing in jackets and boots. Sharing the picture, where the couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts, Milind wrote a thoughtful caption on the change he is anticipating about traveling in future. He wrote, "just a funny throwback pic from a very cold place. What will travel be like in the future? Visas with special immunity certificates? Automated airport and railway health scans? What about other mass transport like metro, trains and buses? They say there is a new world every decade!"

Ankita dropped the sweetest comment on his post - the 28-year-old fitness enthusiast referred to the famous dialogue of Star Wars and wrote, "May the force be with us."

Milind Soman, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets from his home diaries on his Instagram profile. Take a look:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018 after dating for several years. The couple had a simple wedding in the presence of close friends and family in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.