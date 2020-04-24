Once Upon A Time, Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Could Go Diving When They Wanted

Ankita Konwar shared this throwback. (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Remember the time when social distancing was not necessary? Ankita Konwar shared a picture from the good old days, when she and her husband Milind Soman went scuba diving. On Friday, Ankita shared a throwback picture of herself along with Milind and a friend and she captioned it: "When social distancing was not necessary and also one could go diving, when they felt like. Milind Soman in his element and Ana Menon and I are still unaware that the photograph has already been taken. Thank you for this actual candid." She added the hashtags #candidphoto, #sunnyvibes , #fitfamily, #scubadiving, #beachlife, #islanddiarie, #flashbackfriday.

Milind and Ankita celebrated 2 years of their wedding anniversary, earlier this week. To mark the special day, they shared pictures from their wedding anniversary, on their respective social media handles and added adorable captions. An excerpt from Milind's caption read: "My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way. Its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day. That's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me...Meri aankhon ne chuna hai tujhko."

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Chef actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers. Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please!