Milind Soman's Monday-Special Look Decoded By Wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman shared a picture of himself on Monday

His wife commented on his post

Milind was last seen in Four More Shots Please 2

Milind Soman's latest post on Instagram will drive away your Monday blues. The model-actor shared a picture of himself to give his fans a glimpse of his Monday-special look. In the picture, Milind Soman can be seen happily posing for the camera wearing a blue shirt. What drew our attention was his headdress, which left us and his fans wondering about his appearance. However, soon after Milind Soman Instagrammed his picture, his wife Ankita Konwar decoded his look in the comments section. Sharing the photo, Milind Soman wrote: "This is what Monday is looking like" and this is what Ankita Konwar commented: "The chef in the house."

Check out Milind Soman's post here:

Now take a look at Ankita Konwar's comment:

Screenshot of Ankita's comment on Milind Soman's post.

A couple of days ago, Milind Soman posted a throwback picture of himself and Ankita and expressed what he feels about living in lockdown. Posting an underwater picture of themselves, Milind wrote: "Lockdown feels a bit like being underwater... Unreal... Surreal... A different perception of time and space... Like another world in which we see things differently, feel differently, think differently... Forget what day it is, what date it is, what time... A post-apocalyptic, dystopian daydream, almost like Holi after a lot of bhang... Is it time to get up and do stuff? The stairs are calling."

On the work front, Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has also co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year. Milind was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!.