Milind Soman's Monday-Special Look Decoded By Wife Ankita Konwar

"This is what Monday is looking like," Milind Soman captioned his post

Milind Soman's Monday-Special Look Decoded By Wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Highlights

  • Milind Soman shared a picture of himself on Monday
  • His wife commented on his post
  • Milind was last seen in Four More Shots Please 2
New Delhi:

Milind Soman's latest post on Instagram will drive away your Monday blues. The model-actor shared a picture of himself to give his fans a glimpse of his Monday-special look. In the picture, Milind Soman can be seen happily posing for the camera wearing a blue shirt. What drew our attention was his headdress, which left us and his fans wondering about his appearance. However, soon after Milind Soman Instagrammed his picture, his wife Ankita Konwar decoded his look in the comments section. Sharing the photo, Milind Soman wrote: "This is what Monday is looking like" and this is what Ankita Konwar commented: "The chef in the house."

Check out Milind Soman's post here:

This is what Monday is looking like

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Now take a look at Ankita Konwar's comment:

mje5c99

Screenshot of Ankita's comment on Milind Soman's post.

A couple of days ago, Milind Soman posted a throwback picture of himself and Ankita and expressed what he feels about living in lockdown. Posting an underwater picture of themselves, Milind wrote: "Lockdown feels a bit like being underwater... Unreal... Surreal... A different perception of time and space... Like another world in which we see things differently, feel differently, think differently... Forget what day it is, what date it is, what time... A post-apocalyptic, dystopian daydream, almost like Holi after a lot of bhang... Is it time to get up and do stuff? The stairs are calling."

On the work front, Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has also co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year. Milind was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!.

Comments
milind somanankita konwar
Web Stories
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Travel Explore Assam With These 10 Best Things To Do
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com