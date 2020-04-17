Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Throwback Pic Will Wash Away Your Quarantine Blues

Highlights
- Milind posted a throwback picture on Instagram
- "Friday faces flashback," wrote Milind
- Milind and Ankita got married in 2018
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman might be finding the lockdown a tad difficult but Milind found a fix to his lockdown blues. It came in the form a throwback picture. On Friday, Milind shared a super cute picture with his wife Ankita Konwar. He shared an underwater picture of himself with Ankita and wrote: "Lockdown feels a bit like being underwater... Unreal, surreal. A different perception of time and space, like another world in which we see things differently, feel differently, think differently. Forget what day it is, what date it is, what time. A post-apocalyptic, dystopian daydream, almost like Holi after a lot of bhang. Is it time to get up and do stuff ? The stairs are calling." He added the hashtag #FridayFacesFlashback.
Check out the post here:
#FridayFacesFlashback !!!!!!!!! Lockdown feels a bit like being underwater.. unreal.. surreal.. a different perception of time and space.. like another world in which we see things differently, feel differently, think differently .. forget what day it is, what date it is, what time .. a post apocalyptic, dystopian daydream, almost like holi after a lot of bhang . . . Is it time to get up and do stuff ? . . . The stairs are calling! #KeepMoving
A few weeks ago, Ankita posted a video of herself along with her mother-in-law, 81. The duo re-defined fitness goals in the video. Sharing it on her Instagram profile, Ankita wrote: "In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured. If I live to be 81 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."
Take a look at the video here:
In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured - #gordonbhinckley If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more . . #saturdayvibes #workoutfun #motherinlaw #killingit @milindrunning
Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.