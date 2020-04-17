Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Throwback Pic Will Wash Away Your Quarantine Blues

Ankita Konwar with Milind Soman. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman might be finding the lockdown a tad difficult but Milind found a fix to his lockdown blues. It came in the form a throwback picture. On Friday, Milind shared a super cute picture with his wife Ankita Konwar. He shared an underwater picture of himself with Ankita and wrote: "Lockdown feels a bit like being underwater... Unreal, surreal. A different perception of time and space, like another world in which we see things differently, feel differently, think differently. Forget what day it is, what date it is, what time. A post-apocalyptic, dystopian daydream, almost like Holi after a lot of bhang. Is it time to get up and do stuff ? The stairs are calling." He added the hashtag #FridayFacesFlashback.

A few weeks ago, Ankita posted a video of herself along with her mother-in-law, 81. The duo re-defined fitness goals in the video. Sharing it on her Instagram profile, Ankita wrote: "In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured. If I live to be 81 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.