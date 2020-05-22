'Friday Faces': Milind Soman's Pics With Ankita Konwar Are All About Love

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts for each other. On Friday, Milind Soman took a trip down the memory lane and came back with a set of adorable pictures featuring Ankita Konwar. In one of the pictures, Milind and Ankita can be seen posing for a selfie as they smile with all their heart. "Ankita Konwar and I at midnight in Mumbai," wrote Milind. He also shared a picture of his and Ankita's feet on the grass and wrote, "Running barefoot on the highway near Hyderabad." Milind shared another picture of his and Ankita's entwined fingers and wrote, "fingers entwined below the Howrah bridge in Kolkata." Sharing the set of pictures, the 54-year-old actor further added, "Friday faces, feet and fingers.." Milind also added the hashtag "lockdown" to his post. Take a look:

Giving us a glimpse of their "Friday faces," Ankita also shared a picture with Milind and wrote, "Friday faces from a time when they could be a part of the magic spilled by sunsets over a valley we call home." Take a look:

On Thursday, Ankita shared a loved-up picture with Milind Soman from their Spain vacation. "Remembering the moments we spent absolutely lost in each other's eyes even when we were exhausted, starving and thirsty at times because there wouldn't be another human being in sight for miles and not to forget sunburnt - because tanned doesn't suffice! Sometimes we would start early morning and be walking until almost midnight because we used to get lost and the scorching heat didn't help either. Every day a new town, every day was an adventure," read an excerpt from her post.

Ankita and Milind got married in 2018. The couple had a traditional wedding in Alibaug and a barefoot wedding in Spain.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please co-starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari.