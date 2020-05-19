Milind Soman Is 'Missing The Mountains.' We Can Relate

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman, confined to his home due to the coronavirus lockdown, seems to be revisiting memories of himself trekking mountains. On Tuesday, Milind Soman shared a throwback picture of himself from his and wife Ankita Konwar's Minkiani pass trek from last year. Minkiani Pass is located in the Western section of Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas. In the picture, Milind Soman can be seen smiling for the selfie in tinted shades. Seems like, the picture is from Milind and Ankita's trek before they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to celebrate Ankita's 28th birthday in August, 2019. Sharing the selfie, Milind added a few details about the picture in the caption. "Climbed Minkiani pass last year, 14000ft to get Ankita Konwar altitude ready for Kilimanjaro .. super fun," wrote Milind. Milind further added, "Incredible India, missing the mountains." Take a look:

Last year, Ankita and Milind celebrated Ankita's birthday at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. Ankita shared a set of pictures with Milind and wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "It was a climb alright! Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa, Kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19341 feet Uhuru peak. And by doing so, became one of the first Assamese women to have done it." Take a look:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar keep setting fitness goals for their Instafam. The couple, in coronavirus lockdown, has been keeping up with their fitness routine in this way:

Milind and Ankita got married in April, 2018 in Alibaug. The couple had a barefoot wedding in Sapin, in the same year.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please where he shared screen space with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.