Ankita Konwar Shares Dreamy Beach Post With A 'Grumpy Reality Check'

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Highlights "I am an absolute outdoor introvert," wrote Ankita

She shared a picture of herself running on the beach

"Absolutely missing my runs," she added

Ankita Konwar seems to be missing the beach, just like us. The 28-year-old fitness enthusiast just dropped a drool-worthy throwback picture from her beach vacation on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Ankita can be seen dressed in a pink outfit as she smiles with all her heart. Ankita, who referred to herself as "an absolute outdoor introvert," can be seen running on the beach. Sharing the throwback picture from her and husband Milind Soman's Maldives vacation, Ankita wrote, "I am an absolute outdoor introvert. Look at that wide smile knowing there's no one but just the husband on the beach for miles and I get to run all of it uninterrupted. Absolutely missing my runs and this beautiful place called Soneva in Maldives." Her dreamy post also came with a "reality check." Ankita, who is currently confined to her home due to the coronavirus pandemic, gave her Instafam a dose of reality and added, "Reality check - Posting this right now from my couch with an almost grumpy face." Take a look:

Ankita, who is currently at home with husbandMilind Soman and his mother Usha Soman, keeps sharing throwback memories on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Ankita took another trip down the memory lane and fished out an adorable picture of herself from her Japan trip. "Definitely not the easiest since it was all uphill but the most scenic for sure! So green, so clean, humble people all around made me fall in love with this country. This picture was taken at the 80th km when we had the first glance of Mount Fuji," read an excerpt from her caption. Take a look:

Here's another throwback picture from Ankita and Milind's Iceland vacation. "Every day with you is another blessed day," wrote Ankita.

Ankita Konwar got married to Milind Soman in April, 2018 in Alibaug. The couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain in the same year.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please where he shared screen space with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.