Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Seal Maldives Album With An Underwater Kiss

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman shared a super mushy picture of himself with wife Ankita Konwar on Friday. The picture happens to be from the couple's scuba diving session from Maldives. "First kiss," wrote Milind Soman, tagging wife Ankita in the post. He added the hashtags #maldives, #love, #life, #happiness, #scuba, #diving, #sea and #ocean to his post. Ankita Konwar commented on the post, "Do chashmish." Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar, also a marathon runner, in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain

Here's what Milind Soman posted:

Before this, Milind Soman posted this scuba diving video on Instagram and he captioned it, "Underwater .. wishing I had gills."

Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar posted this picture and she captioned it, "A fun day with loads of sun, sea water and spotting sharks, manta rays and everything amazing under the sea. Done with the 15th dive."

She also posted this video and captioned it, "The love and fear relationship I have with sea. Love does win over everything else." Take a look:

Milind Soman, who became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 hit music video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and an author. He was also seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!