Nothing, Just Ankita Konwar Being 'The Biggest Goof Ball' In Maldives

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Ask Ankita Konwar to pose on a beach and she will be the “biggest goofball of all.” Her latest entry on Instagram is proof. The fitness enthusiast, who checked into the Maldives to celebrate the 57th birthday of her husband Milind Soman, is having a gala time on the island. Ankita has shared a video of herself goofing around on the beach in a blue swimsuit. She looks stunning as usual. The video was shot by Ankita and Milind's friend, celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar, who accompanied them on the vacation. Sharing the clip, Ankita wrote, “When Atul Kasbekar says go pose, but you are the biggest goofball of all (laughing icon)...fun reels… Maldives…travel…photography… fun…life.”

Fans can't get enough of the clip. While some dropped red heart icons, others called Ankita Konwar “gorgeous” and “stunning” in the comments section. A user wrote, “Lucky Maldivian beaches. You are the best.”

Here's the post we are talking about:

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman flew to the Maldives last week to celebrate the actor's birthday. On his special day, Ankita posted three pictures of themselves basking in the Sun and chilling by the pool. She wrote, “I wish you love, health and happiness, always! Thank you for being born, being the water to my earth and recognising me in each form, each life and in each universe. Here's to a great soul. Happy birthday…love…timeless… eternal.”

See the birthday post here:

Now, check out what Milind Soman shared on his birthday. The actor dropped a “no filter” photo of himself and wrote, “Happy 57! Best place to be! No filter…Maldives.”

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar also shared a glimpse of their “quick fun run in the Maldives.” You can also take a look at it:

“A Maldivian sunset” never looked better, thanks to Ankita Konwar:

On the work front, Milind Soman will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. He will portray the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.