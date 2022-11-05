Inside Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Quick Run In Maldives

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Milind Soman's love for fitness is no longer a secret. Be it a work schedule or vacation, the actor-model never skips his workout sessions. Don't believe us? Take a look at this latest post on Instagram. Destination: Maldives. Milind Soman, who jetted off to the island nation along with his wife Ankita Konwar to ring in his 57th birthday, has shared a video from their “fun run” session amidst the picturesque location. How do we know? It is in the caption. “A quick fun run in the Maldives.” Well, we must add that it was a 10km-long-run. The text on the clip read, “10k in Dhigurah.”

Fans were super impressed after watching the video. A person wrote, “Wow. Amazing…Vibrant indeed - clothes, surroundings, workout and personalities.”

Here is how Milind Soman is chilling in the Maldives. According to Ankita Konwar, he is “the Indian Aquaman”. In the underwater video, the actor is seen standing with utmost ease. Hope now you will agree with Ankita.

To mark his 57th birthday, Milind Soman shared a no-filter pic of himself from his pool time on Instagram. The caption read, “Happy 57! Best place to be the Maldives.”

Ankita Konwar picked a cute picture from their Maldives album to wish her husband Milind Soman. Along with the sun-kissed selfie, Ankita wrote, “My love…I wish you love, health and happiness, always. Thank you for being born, being the water to my earth and recognising me in each form, each life and in each universe. Here's to a great soul.”

Ankita Konwar, before leaving for the Maldives, dropped an in-flight update on the social media platform. “Off to celebrate the Scorpio. Birthday in two days,” she wrote.

Milind Soman will be next seen in Emergency. He will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film.