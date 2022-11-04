Milind Soman, 57 Today, Shares A 'No Filter' Pic From Birthday Celebrations In Maldives

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Birthday post alert. Courtesy: Milind Soman. The actor and model turned 57. To mark the special day, he has dropped a picture straight from the Maldives. Milind is celebrating his big day with his wife Ankita Konwar in the island nation. Giving us a glimpse of his fun time there, he has shared a close-up shot from his pool time. Don't miss that intense gaze. In the caption, he mentioned, “Happy 57. Best place to be.” He also used the hashtags “no filter” and “Maldives.” The actor also gave the picture credit to Ankita. Many of his fans and celebrities from the industry have wished the birthday boy in the comments section. Actress Dipannita Sharma wrote, “Happy Birthday,” with a range of emojis. Dipannita and Milind Soman worked together in the hit 2002 film 16 December. Actress Bipasha Basu also dropped a “Happy Birthday” note with a heart and hug emoji.

Now, take a look at Ankita Konwar's adorable birthday wish for her better half. She added three loved-up pictures featuring herself and Milind Sonam with a heartfelt note. It read, “I wish you love, health and happiness, always! Thank you for being born, being the water to my earth and recognising me in each form, each life and in each universe. Here's to a great soul.” She also used the hashtags “Happy Birthday,” “Love,” “Timeless” and “Eternal.”

However, the fact that Milind Soman jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate his birthday was not really a surprise for us. A couple of days ago, Ankita has shared a couple of pics declaring that they are on their way to the island country to celebrate “The Scorpio” aka Milind Soman. She stated, “Off to celebrate the Scorpio! Birthday in 2 days !!!!” The hashtags were “Birthday boy” and “My love.”

Before this, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrated Diwali with much enthusiasm and joy. They treated us to some pictures from their festivities. Look at the duo dressed in ethnic wear. “Happy Diwali, people. We wish you all the strength to love yourself, discipline to keep your health and focus to find your happiness,” Milind wrote.

Here's a sneak peek into their family time during the festival of lights. Sharing a picture-perfect frame, Milind said, “Families gathering for Diwali! Happy pre-Diwali people health and happiness to all.”

Wishing Milind Soman a very happy birthday.