Milind Soman Checks Into Maldives With Wife Ankita Konwar For His Birthday

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are back in the Maldives for a quick vacation. The couple love spending time amid nature at the beach destination. Ankita's latest Instagram post is proof. They flew to the Maldives ahead of Milind Soman's 57th birthday (November 4). On Instagram, Ankita gave her fans a glimpse of her “island life” and it is everything beautiful. The video features Ankita's trip to the Maldives, from her flight to her stay. She also shared the stunning view from their cottage. The text on the clip read, “Maldives” with a red heart icon. As per the caption, the island is of Ankita Konwar's “favourite place.” She wrote, “So good to be back!” and added the hashtags “Maldives, “favourite place,” “Indian ocean” and “island life.”

Milind Soman was quick to react to the video. “Beautiful,” he wrote in the comments section. Ahead of Milind Soman's birthday, here's what Ankita Konwar shared from the Maldives:

Milind Soman will celebrate his birthday in the Maldives, away from the city hustle, with his wife Ankita Konwar. Before they boarded their flight to the beach destination, Ankita posted this photo from the airport. “Off to celebrate the Scorpio! Birthday in 2 days! Birthday boy, my love,” she wrote in the caption.

Ankita Konwar has also been treating fans to pictures and videos of Milind Soman from their vacation. Here's a photo of the model from the airport.

After enjoying pool time with Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar posted this on her Instagram Stories on Thursday:

Ankita Konwar married Milind Soman as per Maharashtrian traditions in April 2018. They later exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy barefoot wedding in Spain. On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please! He is also known for his performances in films like Bajirao Mastani and Chef.