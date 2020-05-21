Ankita Konwar And Milind Soman Are 'Lost In Each Other's Eyes.' See Pic

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (Image courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts for each other. On Thursday, Ankita shared a super adorable picture featuring herself and husband Milind Soman and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Ankita and Milind can be seen looking into each other's eyes. Sharing the picture, Ankita wrote an elaborate post reminiscing her time in Spain with Milind. She wrote, "Throwback to walking over 320 km to reach Santiago De Compostela." Santiago de Compostela is the capital city of northwest Spain's Galicia region. Ankita further added, "Remembering the moments we spent absolutely lost in each other's eyes even when we were exhausted, starving and thirsty at times because there wouldn't be another human being in sight for miles and not to forget sunburnt - because 'tanned' doesn't suffice! Sometimes we would start early morning and be walking until almost midnight because we used to get lost and the scorching heat didn't help either. Every day a new town, every day was an adventure." But Ankita is really "glad" that she has this "one thing" from "all the beautiful things" experienced in Spain - and it is Milind Soman. "So grateful for you," wrote Ankita for Milind. Read her post here:

Ankita, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be rummaging through her travel albums and fishing out envy-inducing throwback pictures. A few days ago, Ankita shared a drool-worthy picture of herself from her beach vacation in Maldives. "Look at that wide smile knowing there's no one but just the husband on the beach for miles and I get to run all of it uninterrupted." Take a look:

Milind, on Tuesday, shared a throwback picture of himself from his and Ankita's Minkiani pass trek from last year. "Climbed Minkiani pass last year, 14000ft to get Ankita Konwar altitude ready for Kilimanjaro .. super fun," wrote Milind. Milind further added, "Incredible India, missing the mountains."

Ankita Konwar got married to Milind Soman in April, 2018 in Alibaug. The couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain in the same year.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please where he shared screen space with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.