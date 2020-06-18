Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's 'Forever Kind Of Love.' See Pic

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Highlights "Be bold enough to live your truth," wrote Ankita Konwar

She gave picture courtesy to Milind's mom Usha Soman

#Mylove, Ankita hashtagged the post

Milind Soman's adorable pictures with wife Ankita Konwar are a treat to see. On Thursday, Ankita Konwar shared another picture featuring Milind Soman on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Ankita and Milind can be seen posing together as they smile with all their hearts. Sharing the picture, Ankita accompanied it with a thoughtful caption: "Always stand by the things you believe in. Do the things you believe in your heart to be right. People are entitled to their opinions so let them have them. Be bold enough to live your truth," read an excerpt from her post. Ankita gave picture courtesy to Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman. Ankita also added the hashtags #foreverkindoflove, #youandI and #mylove to her post. Take a look:

Ankita Konwar keeps sharing adorable pictures of herself with Milind Soman. A few days back, Ankita and Milind trended a great deal with a picture of Ankita sitting on Milind's back. "Absolutely love these pictures. Before Milind Soman went all Milind Soman about his beard and hair," wrote Ankita. Take a look:

Here's a loved-up picture of Ankita and Milind sleeping under the sun. "The only thing that's changed from that Monday to this Monday is our hair," wrote Ankita.

We can't get over this throwback picture of Ankita and Milind looking into each other's eyes. Aww.

Ankita and Milind got married in 2018. The couple had a traditional wedding in Alibaug and a barefoot wedding in Spain.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Pleasewhere he played the role of Dr Aamir Warsi. The web series also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari.