Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's 'Forever Kind Of Love.' See Pic

Highlights
- "Be bold enough to live your truth," wrote Ankita Konwar
- She gave picture courtesy to Milind's mom Usha Soman
- #Mylove, Ankita hashtagged the post
Milind Soman's adorable pictures with wife Ankita Konwar are a treat to see. On Thursday, Ankita Konwar shared another picture featuring Milind Soman on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Ankita and Milind can be seen posing together as they smile with all their hearts. Sharing the picture, Ankita accompanied it with a thoughtful caption: "Always stand by the things you believe in. Do the things you believe in your heart to be right. People are entitled to their opinions so let them have them. Be bold enough to live your truth," read an excerpt from her post. Ankita gave picture courtesy to Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman. Ankita also added the hashtags #foreverkindoflove, #youandI and #mylove to her post. Take a look:
Always stand by the things you believe in. Do the things you believe in your heart to be right. People are entitled to their opinions so let them have them. Be bold enough to live your truth. You owe it to yourself to be with the one you love. Let's face it, even a moment of happiness is far greater than 30 years of regret #mylove #youandi #foreverkindoflove #happiness #positivity #betruetoyourself @somanusha
Ankita Konwar keeps sharing adorable pictures of herself with Milind Soman. A few days back, Ankita and Milind trended a great deal with a picture of Ankita sitting on Milind's back. "Absolutely love these pictures. Before Milind Soman went all Milind Soman about his beard and hair," wrote Ankita. Take a look:
Here's a loved-up picture of Ankita and Milind sleeping under the sun. "The only thing that's changed from that Monday to this Monday is our hair," wrote Ankita.
We can't get over this throwback picture of Ankita and Milind looking into each other's eyes. Aww.
#throwback to walking over 320 kms to reach #santiagodecompostela ! Remembering the moments we spent absolutely lost in each other's eyes even when we were exhausted, starving and thirsty at times because there wouldn't be another human being in sight for miles and not to forget sunburnt - because "tanned" doesn't suffice ! Sometimes we would start early morning and be walking until almost midnight because we used to get lost and the scorching heat didn't help either. Every day a new town, every day was an adventure! And sometimes when we liked a place too much, we would just decide to stay there a for 2/3 days before we moved on The path went over hills, across rivers, through farms and beautiful old towns with tiny populations. So tiny that sometimes it felt like a post apocalyptic scene set in a beautiful neighbourhood Missing all of it! But glad that I still have one thing with me from all the beautiful things I experienced on the #elcaminodesantiago - @milindrunning , so grateful for you . . #throwbackthursday #thursdayvibes #gratitude #bluesky #majormissing #somewhereineurope @somanusha
Ankita and Milind got married in 2018. The couple had a traditional wedding in Alibaug and a barefoot wedding in Spain.
On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Pleasewhere he played the role of Dr Aamir Warsi. The web series also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari.