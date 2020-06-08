Ankita Konwar 'Loves' This Version Of Husband Milind Soman. So Do We

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar loves these throwback pictures of herself along with her "ultra-husband" Milind Soman. On Monday, Ankita Konwar posted adorable picture, in which she can be seen sitting pretty on Milind's back as he tries to do push-ups. A happy Ankita Konwar captioned her post: "Absolutely love these pictures. Before Milind Soman went all Milind Soman about his beard and hair." She asked her Instafam how they've been doing. Ankita asked, "How's Monday going folks?" She accompanied the post with the hashtags #mondaymood #theultrahusband #foreverlove #youandi #fitnessfirst #fitindia #mumbai and #livelovelaugh.

Take a look at her post here:

Milind Soman's fitness regime comprises clap pushups, skipping and what not. Besides his wife Ankita Konwar, his 81-year-old mother Usha Soman often accompanies him during his workout sessions. Here are some of the posts:

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

In terms of work, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please! He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India. Milind has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.