No Points For Guessing What Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Did On 'First Day Of Unlock One'

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar stepped outside on Wednesday to enjoy their "first run on the first day of unlock one" after the Maharashtra government announced relaxation in lockdown restrictions starting today. Milind and Ankita, who are fitness enthusiasts and marathon runners, took the opportunity to run 5k on Wednesday morning, a glimpse of which the actor shared on his social media profile. The couple also took the necessary precautions like wearing masks before stepping outside. Expressing how it felt running on the streets again after 75 days of lockdown, Milind shared a picture of himself walking along with Ankita on the road and wrote: "First run on first day of unlock one! When you haven't run for 75 days, you have to take it slow, it's unlock one for the body as well, so no matter the level of excitement, control is key! Just a slow 5k enjoying the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people, feeling fine!"

The actor also revealed in his post that while running, he once "pulled his mask down" but he did it only when nobody was around him. "And yes, I pulled the mask down while running and nobody was around!" added Milind Soman in his post.

Unlock one is the phase-wise withdrawal of the coronavirus lockdown that was imposed in India over two months ago. As per the new lockdown guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Maharashtra government is allowing major business and outdoor activities like cycling, jogging, walking and running in public areas in several parts of Mumbai. However, the lockdown is still extended till June 30 in the containment zones in the city.

Coming back to Milind Soman, the actor and his wife have been giving their Instafam major fitness goals since the lockdown started by sharing inspiring workout videos. Check them out:

Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year. Milind was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!.