Milind Soman Too Has 'Great Difficulty' Working Out - Just Not In The Same Way As Us

Actor-model-marathon runner Milind Soman, who inspires every day with his fitness mantras, shared his experience of doing pull-ups after what appears to be a long time in an Instagram post. Milind Soman, who went running with his wife Ankita Konwar soon after lockdown restrictions were eased in Mumbai, wrote in his post on Thursday: "Was able to do 12 pull-ups with great difficulty after so many days in lockdown shows how quickly our strengths, both physical and mental, deteriorate with lack of exercise. We don't realise this till we are challenged. Either by something of our own choosing or the myriad situations life throws at us every day. The mind needs as much exercise as the body does, if not more, to perform to the best of its ability."

Milind Soman, who shared a video of him doing pull-ups, added: "We must do our best to train the mind to be calm and the body to be active every moment!" In the comments section Ankita revealed that Milind's pull-ups were preceded by an 8 km run: "And this right after an 8k! I was still normalising my breathing while recording it. You inspire every day."

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

During the lockdown, Milind Soman had turned his Instagram into a perfect guide to a healthy lifestyle. He's even growing his own veggies in a DIY farm at home. Here are some of Milind Soman's entries which will inspire you to adopt simple lifestyle changes.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are both marathon runners, who got married in 2018. Milind was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!.