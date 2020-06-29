'The Trained Mind Is Limitless': Milind Soman's Post Is For Monday And Every Other Day

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman shared a picture of himself exercising

He added the hashtag #fitnessaddict to his post

He also added the hashtags #nevergiveup and #neverstop to his post

Milind Soman's latest Instagram entry will brighten your day. The 54-year-old actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram profile and it is making his Instafam swoon. In the picture, Milind can be seen doing the Warrior II yoga pose. Sharing a snippet of his workout routine, Milind Soman accompanied the picture with a caption on mental and physical fitness. He wrote, "Physical fitness is the body's ability to withstand physical stress. Mental fitness is the mind's ability to withstand mental and emotional stress. At any age, the body's ability can be developed to withstand the stress of a 100m run or a 42km marathon. Similarly, the mind's abilities can be developed to adapt to and make the best of any situation." Referring to the need of training the body and the mind, Milind Soman wrapped his post saying, "The trained body can do almost anything that we ask of it. The trained mind is limitless. The benefit of sustained effort is unimaginable." He also added the hashtags #fitnessaddict, #nevergiveup, #neverstop and #love to his post. Take a look at his picture here:

Milind Soman keeps treating his Instafam to pictures of himself on his Instagram profile. A few days back, Milind shared a video of himself doing push-ups while clapping his hands. "Fitter mind, healthier body! A fit mind is more positive, open to new ideas, tolerant, understanding, patient and empathetic," read an excerpt from his post.

On International Yoga Day, Milind Soman shared a picture of himself balancing on one leg and wrote, "Balance, being in the moment, mindfulness and peace is yoga for me."

We are yet to get over this video of Milind Soman doing "Superman push-ups."

Here's a picture of Milind Soman doing chakrasana at the Gates of Heaven in Bali. "No better place to do a chakrasana than the gates of Heaven in Bali," he wrote.

Milind Soman, who had a rocking career in modelling before he made his TV debut with the 1998 series Captain Vyom, was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please. The web series also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.