Here's What Milind Soman's 'Workout Wednesday' Looks Like

Milind Soman's "workout Wednesday" post is making us look bad. The 54-year-old actor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, shared a video featuring his workout routine on his Instagram profile and it is making his Instafam swoon. In the video, Milind can be seen doing push-ups while clapping his hands. Sharing the video, Milind wrote a caption where he spoke about the importance of maintaining a healthy body and a fit mind. He wrote, "Fitter mind, healthier body! A fit mind is more positive, open to new ideas, tolerant, understanding, patient and empathetic. A healthy body sleeps well, has good digestion, manages sugar and salt levels, hormone balance and maintains a powerful immune system. Both can be achieved by choosing the simple exercises and food that is right for you, and the amounts that are right for you." Milind Soman also added the hashtags #workoutWednesday, #fitnessaddict, #healthychoices and #pushups to his post. See the video posted by Milind Soman here:

Milind Soman keeps sharing snippets of his workout routine on his Instagram profile. A few days back, on International Yoga Day, Milind shared a picture of himself balancing on one leg. "Balance, being in the moment, mindfulness and peace is yoga for me," he wrote.

Here's a throwback picture of Milind Soman doing chakrasana during his trip to Bali. "No better place to do a chakrasana than the Gates of Heaven in Bali," Milind wrote.

We are yet to get over this video of Milind Soman doing "Superman push-ups."

Milind Soman, who had a rocking career in modeling before he made his TV debut with the 1998 series >Captain Vyom, was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please. The web series also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.