Milind Soman Didn't Even Know Modelling Was A Career But 'Jumped In At Deep End'

The Throwback Thursday post fans of Milind Soman were waiting for is here. Actor-model-marathon runner Milind Soman has a treasure trove of throwback memories, some of which make it to his Instagram on Throwback Thursdays and Flashback Fridays. Most of Milind's blasts from the past are usually accompanied by his past experiences as a model, and interesting anecdotes from his modelling days. Milind Soman started his career as a model and was one of the most sought-after names in the modelling world of his time. With his new Instagram post, Milind revealed that he didn't know of modelling as a profession when the first assignment came his way. He was just an engineering student then, he said: "Throwback Thursday: 2001 photo by Pat! When I look back and think that when I was offered my first job as a model in 1988, I was studying to be an engineer, I was not even aware of modelling as a profession, but I just jumped in at the deep end. And it was just so much fun."

Needless to say that Milind Soman's post was accompanied by a photo of his modelling days, dated 2001. "Always keep an open mind," is Milind Soman's take-away from his life experiences as a fashion model.

Milind Soman had shared these memories from his modelling days earlier on Instagram. One of them is from when he and his then-girlfriend Madhu Sapre posed nude for the print advert for Tuff shoes, with a python wrapped around them in 1995.

While ruling the modelling industry in the Nineties, Milind Soman also featured in Alisha Chinai's Made In India music video in 1995. Milind Soman also featured in his first TV show A Mouthful Of Sky that year. He forayed into Bollywood in 2000 with Tarkieb. Milind Soman is married to Ankita Konwar. He was last seen in Amazon Prime web series 4 More Shots Please!.