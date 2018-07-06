Milind Sonam And Ankita Konwar Look Unrecognisable In Their First Ever Photoshoot

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar for an ad campaign. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar's first ever photoshoot seems utterly surreal. The photoshoot was for a leather travel accessories brand with the theme "Mates For Life" (how perfectly they seem to fit in it). Both Milind and Ankita looked spectacular, dressed in Victorian gothic ensemble. Describing Ankita and Milind's picture, Victoria Krundysheva had said: "What is perfect companionship? It's a union that transcends time and sends you on an endless journey of discovery. It's timeless. It's for life. " Ankita shared photoshoot director Victoria Krundysheva's post and added in her captioned: "Something new." Compliments for the couple filled up the comments section. "This is really mind-blowing. Totally in love with the classic Victoran mood of the photograph. Just wow," read one comment.



Check out Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman's first photoshoot here:





Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in Alibaug as per Maharashtrian tradition in April. All their pre-wedding ceremonies were jointly held in Alibaug. They replaced the tradition DJ-lead sangeet ceremony with Sufi nights.



Here are glimpses from their wedding:



Milind Soman is best known for featuring in the video of Alisha Chinoy's Made In India. He has starred in films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, 16 December and Bajirao Mastani, which was also his last film. On television, he was last seen as judge on reality show India's Next Top Model.



