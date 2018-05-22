Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Are Celebrating One Month Of Being Married And How

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Happy "monthversary" to you, guys

May 22, 2018
Milind Soman shared an adorable photo on Instagram (courtesy milindrunning)

  1. Milind, Ankita celebrate their first-month wedding anniversary on Tuesday
  2. "Happy monthversary, shreemati," wrote Milind
  3. "You always make me crinkle," wrote Ankita
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary with throwback posts on Instagram. Milind and Ankita are throwing back to just a month ago - they are reliving memories from their April wedding. Both Milind and Ankita wrote heart-felt messages for their better-halves and we can't decide who should take the trophy for the most adorable note. "Seems like yesterday. wrote Milind Soman while Ankita's Instagram post said: "One month since the day and you always make me crinkle." Aww, you guys! Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman had a destination wedding in Alibaug with only close friends and family in tow.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's wedding festivities were spread over two days - couple had a fun-filled mehendi ceremony on April 22 and followed it up with the haldi and the shaadi the next day. For his "monthversary" wish, Milind hand-picked a photo from their mehendi ceremony while Ankita's post contained a photo of themselves as the 'just married' couple.
 
 

Seems like yesterday happy monthversary shreemati!!!

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on


 


After the wedding festivities wrapped, Milind and Ankita were spotted on the beaches of Hawaii, from where they filled-up their honeymoon diaries on Instagram.
 

 


The couple touched down in Mumbai earlier this month and were spotted chilling with Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman in Lonavala Ghat. By chilling, we mean some tea-sipping and early morning work-outs, no kidding! "Early morning crazy workout with this amazing lady, followed by a short 5k run in the hills ! Aai you rock," Ankita captioned this photo.
 


Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dated for four years before they decided to get married. Happy "monthversary" to you, guys.
 

