Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Are Celebrating One Month Of Being Married And How

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary with throwback posts on Instagram. Milind and Ankita are throwing back to just a month ago - they are reliving memories from their April wedding. Both Milind and Ankita wrote heart-felt messages for their better-halves and we can't decide who should take the trophy for the most adorable note. "Seems like yesterday. wrote Milind Soman while Ankita's Instagram post said: "One month since the day and you always make me crinkle." Aww, you guys! Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman had a destination wedding in Alibaug with only close friends and family in tow.
Highlights
- Milind, Ankita celebrate their first-month wedding anniversary on Tuesday
- "Happy monthversary, shreemati," wrote Milind
- "You always make me crinkle," wrote Ankita
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's wedding festivities were spread over two days - couple had a fun-filled mehendi ceremony on April 22 and followed it up with the haldi and the shaadi the next day. For his "monthversary" wish, Milind hand-picked a photo from their mehendi ceremony while Ankita's post contained a photo of themselves as the 'just married' couple.
After the wedding festivities wrapped, Milind and Ankita were spotted on the beaches of Hawaii, from where they filled-up their honeymoon diaries on Instagram.
I don't know why we hurt ourselves, to please someone else's perception of self. Accept what you are, how you are and love that reflection of yourself. #christinaaguilera A short run after snorkeling in #lanai #happyme #outdoorlovers #followyourheart #dowhatyoulove PC #theultrahusband @milindrunning
CommentsThe couple touched down in Mumbai earlier this month and were spotted chilling with Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman in Lonavala Ghat. By chilling, we mean some tea-sipping and early morning work-outs, no kidding! "Early morning crazy workout with this amazing lady, followed by a short 5k run in the hills ! Aai you rock," Ankita captioned this photo.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dated for four years before they decided to get married. Happy "monthversary" to you, guys.