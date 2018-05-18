Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Twinning In Statement Tees Couldn't Get Any Cooler

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar surely know how to make any picture perfect, be it posting summer ready photographs from their honeymoon in Hawaii or acing a traditional Maharashtrian look but Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram post is undoubtedly the coolest. In the latest picture, the couple can be seen wearing matching olive-coloured t-shirts with an imprint of a couple on it and cherry on the cake was the caption that Ankita gave. She wrote: "Yes that's a Maharashtrian guy and an Assamese girl on the tees." Just like they are IRL - even during their wedding, Ankita added Assamese touch to her look. In the post, Ankita used hashtags like '#weddingspecial', '#runningpartner' and '#ultrahusband'. The post has over 9,000 likes on Instagram. Remarks like 'you guys are adorable' and 'super sweet' kept surfacing in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "Perfect Warli art for the perfect couple." "Envious is an understatement," read another comment.
Here's the post we were talking about.
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman married in Alibaug last month as per Maharashtrian traditions. The wedding was a private affair and was attended by the couple's close friends and family. Before marrying longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar, the 52-year-old actor was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi, who he had met on the sets of Valley Of Flowers.
Model-turned actor, Milind Soman has been a part of films such as Bajirao Mastani, 16 December and Chef to name a few. He has also worked in regional as well as international cinema. He was last seen as a judge in a television reality show named India's Next Top Model.