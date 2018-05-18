Inside Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Honeymoon Album From Hawaii

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar look summer ready in the recent picture posted by the actor on Thursday from their honeymoon in Hawaii. The couple shared more pictures on their Instagram story than on their account but we're not complaining. In the latest picture, "beach bums" Milind and Ankita pose as "reluctant tourists" took their photo. Milind shared the post with his 3.2 lakh followers, of which 22,000 fans have liked the picture. Comments such as "cute couple" and "love you both" were posted by plenty of Instagram users.
Highlights
- Milind Soman and Ankita are on their honeymoon
- Milind married Ankita as per Maharashtrian traditions
- Milind and Ankita are marathon runners
Here's the post we were talking about:
Here are some more photos from their Hawaii diaries:
After dating for four years, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug last month. The wedding ceremony was a private affair and was attended by close friends and family. The Bajirao Mastani actor shared pictures from the wedding. Milind and Ankita opted for a low profile wedding, in which Ankita blended pieces of her Assamese heritage with the Maharastrian style.
Here are glimpses of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's wedding:
Milind Soman has starred in films like 16 December and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. But it was Alisha Chinoy's Made In India, which made him a household name. He was last seen as one of the judges on reality show India's Next Top Model.
CommentsBefore Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi from 2006 to 2009. Milind and Mylene met on the sets of their 2006 film Valley of Flowers.
Both Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are marathon runners.