Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Share Dreamy Underwater Pics. Seen Yet?

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are taking their dedication to fitness to the next level

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 30, 2018 18:02 IST
Milind Soman photographed with wife Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Milind was super excited about his first underwater photo with Ankita
  2. Their posts have over 71,000 likes collectively
  3. Milind married Ankita Konwar on April 22
Milind Soman and Anita Konwar shared brilliant underwater pictures on Instgaram on Sunday evening. Ankita instagrammed a distant shot and captioned it: "Where shadows learn to love the light. With the husband, underwater." Milind Soman shared a close-up photo with the excitement of his first underwater picture with Ankita reflecting in the caption. Thier posts have over 71,000 likes, collectively. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrated their first week as a married couple by planting trees (a gift for their wedding guests) and completing 10k barefoot run. Check out Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's posts here:
 

 


Here's a glimpse of their first week as husband and wife:
 
 


Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on April 22 in Alibaug. The wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were held jointly. The Bride confessed after her wedding: "I personally never liked weddings... felt like a lot of effort for no good reason." But her sister's wedding changed her mind and eventually Ankita had "a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing."
 
 

Growing up, I personally never liked weddings felt like a lot of effort for no good reason Attended no one's wedding but my only sister's! But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together. We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing. Thank you @abhirunning @radhika.1190 @reemasang @devashishguruji @anamenon17 @anupama67menon @angadmen0n @netraguruji @somanusha @priyankachaurasia @ragasraag @nicsgoingglobal @dipannitasharma @brainuse @ambikapradhanartistry @pilotjassigr8 @pilotsameedh @prince_rezwin @bharatsikkastudio #Vinod #bubbee #medha #Subodh Thank you @anjubangalore and Monia for helping us save those memories forever! Thank you @officialmadhujain @ashima.kapoor @arpita__mehta @ambikapradhanartistry for the looks Thank you all for your lovely wishes! You all make this world beautiful loads of love

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on



Milind Soman, star of films like 16 December and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi from 2006 to 2009. Milind and Mylene met on the sets of their 2006 film Valley of Flowers. Milind Soman was last seen in Bajirao Mastani.

Both Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are marathon runners.

