Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Share Dreamy Underwater Pics. Seen Yet?

Milind Soman and Anita Konwar shared brilliant underwater pictures on Instgaram on Sunday evening. Ankita instagrammed a distant shot and captioned it: "Where shadows learn to love the light. With the husband, underwater." Milind Soman shared a close-up photo with the excitement of his first underwater picture with Ankita reflecting in the caption. Thier posts have over 71,000 likes, collectively. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrated their first week as a married couple by planting trees (a gift for their wedding guests) and completing 10k barefoot run . Check out Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's posts here:Here's a glimpse of their first week as husband and wife:Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on April 22 in Alibaug. The wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were held jointly. The Bride confessed after her wedding: "I personally never liked weddings... felt like a lot of effort for no good reason." But her sister's wedding changed her mind and eventually Ankita had " a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing." Milind Soman, star of films likeand, married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi from 2006 to 2009. Milind and Mylene met on the sets of their 2006 film. Milind Soman was last seen inBoth Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are marathon runners.