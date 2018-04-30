Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Share Dreamy Underwater Pics. Seen Yet?

Highlights
- Milind was super excited about his first underwater photo with Ankita
- Their posts have over 71,000 likes collectively
- Milind married Ankita Konwar on April 22
Here's a glimpse of their first week as husband and wife:
Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on April 22 in Alibaug. The wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were held jointly. The Bride confessed after her wedding: "I personally never liked weddings... felt like a lot of effort for no good reason." But her sister's wedding changed her mind and eventually Ankita had "a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing."
Growing up, I personally never liked weddings felt like a lot of effort for no good reason Attended no one's wedding but my only sister's! But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together. We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing. Thank you @abhirunning @radhika.1190 @reemasang @devashishguruji @anamenon17 @anupama67menon @angadmen0n @netraguruji @somanusha @priyankachaurasia @ragasraag @nicsgoingglobal @dipannitasharma @brainuse @ambikapradhanartistry @pilotjassigr8 @pilotsameedh @prince_rezwin @bharatsikkastudio #Vinod #bubbee #medha #Subodh Thank you @anjubangalore and Monia for helping us save those memories forever! Thank you @officialmadhujain @ashima.kapoor @arpita__mehta @ambikapradhanartistry for the looks Thank you all for your lovely wishes! You all make this world beautiful loads of love
Both Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are marathon runners.