Maha Kumbh 2025: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Take Holy Dip

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar arrived at the holy site of Prayagraj to participate in the rituals of Maha Kumbh 2025. The actor and his wife shared a joint post in which they can be seen performing rituals. The couple also expressed condolences for those who lost their family members in a stampede at the Kumbh.

In the caption, they wrote, "There are no words to describe how full my heart is right now! To have the opportunity to be at the Mahakumbh and that too on the auspicious moments of Mauni Amavasya is beyond my comprehension. These are the moments that make you realise the importance of our very insignificant existence.

"My heart goes out to the people who lost their loved ones last night. May we all find peace through our prayers. Har Har Mahadev," the note stated.

Take a look:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar never miss an opportunity to set couple goals. On New Year's Eve, the actor-model Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar ran 104-kilometre in Gujarat.

The carousel began with a frame of the couple posing against the backdrop of a Lord Shiva statue. It was followed by snaps of them dressed in stylish athleisure gear, showcasing their commitment to fitness.

The side note read, "Ran from Porbandar to Dwarka in Gujarat on 30th and 31st December, with a few friends and family while singing, chatting, spotting pelicans & flamingos and eating delicious food on the way. Wish you all a happy new year! May you all feel love and growth each passing day."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018. Milind Soman is best known for his work in movies like 16 December, Chef and Bajirao Mastani.