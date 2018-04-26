Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Aren't On Any Old Honeymoon. Here's How They Are Celebrating

Nurture the gifts you have received planting a tree with @earthy_5 for every guest, 11 done! #everydayisEARTHday #celebratenewbeginings #everyday #BetterHabits4BetterLife at @bohemyanblue #love #life #earth #friends #family

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:40am PDT