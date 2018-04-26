Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Aren't On Any Old Honeymoon. Here's How They Are Celebrating

Highlights
- Milind, Ankita completed their first '10k run' as husband and wife
- They're planting trees for each guest who attended their wedding
- Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar on April 22
Check out Milind Soman's Instagram posts here:
Milind Soman, star of 16 December and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, married Ankita Konwar on April 22 in a private ceremony in Alibaug in the presence of their respective families and close friends. They were married as per Maharashtrian rituals. Ankita kept her bridal and pre-bridal outfits subtle with a touch of her Assamese heritage.
Growing up, I personally never liked weddings felt like a lot of effort for no good reason Attended no one's wedding but my only sister's! But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together. We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing. Thank you @abhirunning @radhika.1190 @reemasang @devashishguruji @anamenon17 @anupama67menon @angadmen0n @netraguruji @somanusha @priyankachaurasia @ragasraag @nicsgoingglobal @dipannitasharma @brainuse @ambikapradhanartistry @pilotjassigr8 @pilotsameedh @prince_rezwin @bharatsikkastudio #Vinod #bubbee #medha #Subodh Thank you @anjubangalore and Monia for helping us save those memories forever! Thank you @officialmadhujain @ashima.kapoor @arpita__mehta @ambikapradhanartistry for the looks Thank you all for your lovely wishes! You all make this world beautiful loads of love
Before he met Ankita, Milind Soman was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi from 2006 to 2009. Milind and Mylene met on the sets of their 2006 film Valley of Flowers.