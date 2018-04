Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Aren't On Any Old Honeymoon. Here's How They Are Celebrating

Highlights Milind, Ankita completed their first '10k run' as husband and wife They're planting trees for each guest who attended their wedding Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar on April 22

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are dedicated runners. True story. The newly-married couple completed their first 10k bare-foot run just days after their wedding. Milind Soman shared a photo on Thursday and wrote: "First 10k run with my wife" Apart from running, Milind Sonam and Ankita Konwar are also planting trees for each guest who attended their wedding festivities over the weekend. They've planted 24 saplings in two days. Milind earlier instagrammed a picture of himself and Ankita gardening and captioned it: "Nurture the gifts you have received. Planting a tree with Ankita for every guest." Milind Soman and Ankita are aiming for "#BetterHabits4BetterLife."Check out Milind Soman's Instagram posts here:Milind Soman, star ofand married Ankita Konwar on April 22 in a private ceremony in Alibaug in the presence of their respective families and close friends. They were married as per Maharashtrian rituals. Ankita kept her bridal and pre-bridal outfits subtle with a touch of her Assamese heritage In an Instagram post from Wednesday, Ankita confessed that she "never liked weddings" and it felt like it was "a lot of effort for no good reason." Her own wedding was very simple with sufi nights replacing the usual DJ for her sangeet . All of Milind and Ankita's pre-wedding rituals such as theceremony and thefunction were held jointly. "We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing," Ankita wrote in her post.Before he met Ankita, Milind Soman was married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi from 2006 to 2009. Milind and Mylene met on the sets of their 2006 film