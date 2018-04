Milind Soman Marries Ankita Konwar. See Wedding Pics

Highlights Milind and Ankita were colour coordinated in white Their pre-wedding ceremonies concluded on Saturday Milind and Ankita dated for four years before getting married

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are now married. The couple opted for a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in Alibaug in the presence of their family and friends on Sunday morning. Both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were color coordinated in white and looked absolutely adorable. Anikta, 27, opted for minimal make-up and statement jewellery to go with her whiteand she looked stunning. The pre-wedding celebrations, which included afunction, aceremony and awere held in Alibaug on Saturday. Their friends shared several photos from the festivities on social media and the remaining were shared by fan clubs.Take a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's wedding photos here:Here are some photos of the pretty bride, before she arrived at theAnd here's Milind's mother Usha Soman giving some final touches to the groom's outfit:Here are some photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies shared by Milind's colleagues Abhishek Asha Mishra, Dipannita Sharma and Nicola Fenton: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dated for four years before they decided to get married. Reports of their wedding have featured in headlines all of April. A soirce told Times of India and Milind and Anikta did not want their wedding to be a "huge affair."Milind Soman is best-known for starring in the music video of Alisha Chinai's. He has also featured in films such asand. He was las seen in. Both Milind and Ankita are also marathon runners.