Milind Soman Marries Ankita Konwar. See Wedding Pics

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are now married. The couple opted for a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in Alibaug in the presence of their family and friends on Sunday morning. Both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were color coordinated in white and looked absolutely adorable. Anikta, 27, opted for minimal make-up and statement jewellery to go with her white saree and she looked stunning. The pre-wedding celebrations, which included a mehendi function, a haldi ceremony and a sangeet were held in Alibaug on Saturday. Their friends shared several photos from the festivities on social media and the remaining were shared by fan clubs.
Highlights
- Milind and Ankita were colour coordinated in white
- Their pre-wedding ceremonies concluded on Saturday
- Milind and Ankita dated for four years before getting married
Take a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's wedding photos here:
Here are some photos of the pretty bride, before she arrived at the mandap:
And here's Milind's mother Usha Soman giving some final touches to the groom's outfit:
Here are some photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies shared by Milind's colleagues Abhishek Asha Mishra, Dipannita Sharma and Nicola Fenton:
Comments
Milind Soman is best-known for starring in the music video of Alisha Chinai's Made In India. He has also featured in films such as 16 December and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. He was las seen in Bajirao Mastani. Both Milind and Ankita are also marathon runners.