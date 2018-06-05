Milind Soman's Bus Selfie With Wife Ankita Konwar Is Winning The Internet And How

Milind Soman is re-living his honeymoon period by sharing photos from his Hawaii vacation with wife Ankita Konwar. The 52-year-old actor shared a throwback photo, where he and Ankita can be seen enjoying a bus ride (their bright smiles are proof) and the Internet just loves the couple's simplicity. Milind, whose Instagram moniker is Milindrunning, referred to himself as "milindbussing" in the post and wrote: "Take a bus sometimes, $4 for a day pass." Referring to his Hawaii vacation, the actor used the hashtag "#whatwedidlastmonth" and shared it with his 3 lakh followers and what followed suit was a series of interesting comments. "We Indians take the buses all the time," read one comment. Another fan wrote: "Love your simplicity."
Highlights
- Milind Soman shared a throwback photo from his Hawaii retreat
- Take a bus sometimes, $4 for a day pass: Milind Soman
- Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April
Take a look at Milind's "Milindbussing" post here.
Milind and Ankita celebrated their one month anniversary last month and shared pictures from their wedding on their respective social media accounts. Milind addressed Ankita as "shreemati" and wrote: "Seems like yesterday, happy monthversary, shreemati." Ankita on the other hand, referred to Milind as "the ultra-husband" and wrote: "One month since the day and you always make me crinkle."
The couple, who was in Hawaii for their honeymoon, last month, generously shared photos on social media. Here are a few posts from their Hawaii diaries.
Milind Soman married his long-time girlfriend Ankita Konwar in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug in April this year. Milind was earlier married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi, who he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley of Flowers.
Milind Soman has featured in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Chef and 16 December, to name a few. He was last seen as a judge and host in the reality show India's Next Top Model.