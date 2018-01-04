Milind Soman And Girlfriend Ankita Konwar In A Sun-Kissed Pic. Seen Yet?

Supermodel-turned-actor Milind Soman's recent Instagram post, featuring him with his girlfriend Ankita Konwar, has received a lot of love. "Find your sunshine! #BetterHabits4BetterLife #Fitterin2018 Make every choice count," he captioned the sun-kissed selfie with Ankita. The picture has so far received over 24,000 likes and comments such as, "You two look wonderful," and "Couple goals," have been posted by the Instagram users. (Milind, the picture is indeed a lovely one). Ankita is some 20 years younger to Milind, who turned 52 last November. The duo reportedly started dating in October 2016 and Mumbai Mirror previously reported that Ankita is an air-hostess.
Ankita often features in Milind's social media posts and is also a marathoner now. His Instagram feed is flooded with pictures of the couple with mother Usha Soman (also a marathoner).
Milind and Ankita went to Oslo to celebrate the former supermodel's 52nd birthday. "It was truly a perfect and unique birthday retreat," he told news agency IANS. Months ago, he was trolled for dating Ankita, who is much younger to him. And his response was:
Reports of their possible marriage this year became one of the top trends on the Internet last month, after the duo together visited Ankita's hometown in Guwahati. SpotboyE quotes a source as saying, "Milind timed his visit to coincide with Ankita's nephew's birthday, so he could meet her friends, family and relatives, who were in attendance. Ankita is almost half of Milind's age, the massive age-gap was an issue for Ankita's family but now after having met Milind, they are ready to ignore the age factor. Now that the lovebirds have the family's blessings, they will solemnise their relationship in 2018."
He is best-known for Alisha Chinai's music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Bhram, Say Salaam India and Bheja Fry, Bajirao Mastani. Milind Soman co-judged the recently-concluded show India's Next Top Model, along with Malaika Arora.