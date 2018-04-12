Why Milind Soman And Girlfriend Ankita Are Trending

Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar are apparently getting married later this month. Over the weekend, an Instagram post, shared by Ankita's unverified account, trended big time and several unconfirmed reports suggested that the couple might have got engaged. A TOI report now states that Milind and Ankita are getting married on April 21 in Alibaug and that the wedding has been kept a 'secret.' "Only close friends and family know about the wedding. The couple did not want to make their wedding a huge affair," a source told TOI. However, there is no official confirmation on their wedding as of yet. TOI also reported that when they reached out to Milind Soman, he 'did not confirm or deny the news.'
Here's the post of Ankita which went viral. "I don't want to know what it's like to live without you. Don't want to know the other side of a world without you," she captioned the post, tagging Milind Soman, to which he commented, "Every moment with you."
Last November too, Milind and Ankita's wedding rumours featured in headlines, after the supermodel went to her hometown (Guwahati). "Milind timed his visit to coincide with Ankita's nephew's birthday, so he could meet her friends, family and relatives, who were in attendance. Ankita is almost half of Milind's age, the massive age-gap was an issue for Ankita's family but now after having met Milind, they are ready to ignore the age factor. Now that the lovebirds have the family's blessings, they will solemnise their relationship in 2018," SpotboyE had reported.
Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.