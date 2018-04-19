Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Split, Say Reports. But He Just Posted This

Rumours that Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar had broken up started trending after unconfirmed reports suggested that she dumped him over money issues

Milind Soman posted this picture with Ankita Konwar (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Focus on the good," wrote Milind Soman
  2. "Want you guys to prove every news about break-up wrong," a user wrote
  3. It was recently reported that the couple are getting married this week
Have Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar broken-up? Apparently not, it appears from a post shared by the model and actor on his Instagram page this morning. Rumours that Milind and Ankita had broken up - just two days before they were to reportedly marry - started trending after unconfirmed reports suggested that Ankita dumped Milind over money issues. However, Instagram posts from the couple - Ankita has also posted what appears to be a rumour bust - seem to indicate there is no truth to the rumour. Milind Soman posted a lovey-dovey picture with Ankita (from his unverified account) and captioned it, "Focus on the good." He also added the hashtags like 'better habits for better life' and 'surrounded by love.' The comments thread on his post are filled with responses like: "I seriously want you guys to prove every news about your break-up go wrong" and "I can't express how happy it makes me to see you both growing so strong together."

See Milind Soman's post here.
 
 

#focus on the good #BetterHabits4BetterLife #surroundedbylove

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



Ankita Konwar shared a picture with 'her man' and wrote, "The best thing to spend on your relationship is time, conversation, understanding and honesty."

Take a look.
 


Just last week, Milind Soman and Ankita trended on and off because reports of a planned wedding. Times Of India claimed the couple are getting married on April 21 in Alibaug and that the wedding has been kept a 'secret.'

Milind Soman, 52, is a supermodel-turned-actor and a fitness enthusiast while Ankita works for an airline company. Milind was massively trolled some months ago for dating someone much younger than he. He responded to trolls with an Instagram post.
 
 

@earthy_5 and me with a #Troll with a #VeryVeryLongNose #Norway

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani. Both Milind and Ankita are also marathon runners.
 

