Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Are In Alibaug, Their Reported Wedding Destination. See Pics

It appears that reparations for a wedding are currently underway in Alibaug. Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar recently featured in an Instagram post by photographer Anju KP with the tags "wedding" and "mehendi". The photo appears to be from the couple's mehendi ceremony. Milind and Ankita are already in Alibaug, where the couple are reported to get married. There has been no confirmation about the reported wedding from either Milind or Ankita but the duo have been Instagramming photos from beach town in Maharashtra. However from the Instagram stories uploaded by the couple's friends - fellow runner Abhi Asha Mishra and musician Devashish Guruji, we know that the couple are also accompanied by family to Alibaug - we spotted Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman in one of the photos.
Early morning 10km run on the beautiful roads and pleasant weather of Alibag
On Instagram stories uploaded by Milind and Ankita's guests in Alibaug, wedding preparations appear to be in full swing - snaps on Instagram stories show beautifully decorated flower arrangements being posted with the hashtag 'wedding preparation' and 'shaadi time.' Here are glimpses of wedding preps (reported to be Milind and Ankita's) all the way from Alibaug.
Meanwhile, fitness junkie Milind Soman posted this from Alibaug. He's just fresh from "501 pushups", a photo he uploaded with the hashtag "preparations." Ankita Konwar also warmed up for the day after a 10 km run in Alibaug and posted this:
On Friday, amidst sudden reports that Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have split, a loved up photo of the couple arrived on the former model's Instagram. "Focus on the good. Better Habits 4 Better Life. Surrounded by love," he wrote on Instagram.
CommentsSeveral reports stated that the couple are all set to have a close-knit wedding in Alibaug. April 21 was speculated as the date of the reported wedding and Alibaug as the destination.
Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani. Both Milind and Ankita are also marathon runners.