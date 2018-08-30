Milind Soman's Birthday Post For Wife Ankita Konwar Is Too Cute For Our Weak Hearts

Milind Soman posted this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Your kiss makes it all better, every time," wrote Milind Soman Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April 2018 Both Ankita and Milind are marathon runners

Milind Soman is the right mix of romance and fun anyone wants from their partner. The actor model wished his wife Anikta on her birthday with an adorable post, accompanied by a picture of them. In the picture shared by Milind, Ankita can be seen planting a kiss on the actor's forehead and he captioned it: "Your kiss makes it all better, every time. Happy birthday and happy every day is all I want for you, Ankita, my love." Milind's Instafam showered additional love for Ankita and wished her too while some comments were dedicated to the couple. "This love is so beautiful. May you both be happy like this forever," wrote one Instagram user while another added: "Kaala tika. Nazar na lage!!! Love you both!"

Here's Milind Soman's post:

Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar shared glimpses of how she celebrated her birthday today. She spent a part of her day with young girls in a school in Mumbai. Ankita instagrammed a picture of herself surrounded by the students and she wrote: "These cute smiles can light up anything, even the darkest corners of one's heart. It definitely lit up my day. Grateful always for these moments."

Here's Ankita Konwar's post:

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April 2018 in Alibaug in the presence of family members and some close friends. A few months later, the couple posted pictures from their "barefoot wedding" which took place in Spain.

Milind Soman shot to fame after starring in the music video of Alisha Chinoy's song Made In India. He has featured in TV shows like Captain Vyom and films such as 16 December, Bajirao Mastani and Chef.