For Milind Soman, 1995 Was Bittersweet - From Father's Death To Made In India Stardom

Milind Soman's latest post on Instagram delves into his complicated relationship with his father Prabhakar Soman. On Monday, Milind shared a picture of himself and accompanied it with an emotional note, which is actually an excerpt from his recently-published memoir Made In India (more on that later). In the heartfelt note, Milind mostly emphasized on his relationship with his father and revealed that he "never had a great deal of affection for him." He wrote: "The year 1995 was a very significant year for me in many, many ways. In January that year, my father died, leaving me with a bunch of mixed feelings to sort through but not much grief. I had never had a great deal of affection for him, which is rather sad when you come to think of it, because he cared deeply for me in his own way."

Milind added that his father's death was the "end of an important chapter" of his life: "When he had moved out of home five years before he died, I remember feeling nothing but a huge sense of relief; as I sat by his prone form in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, I tried to muster up some warm emotion for him but did not succeed. It was the end of an important and not always happy chapter in my life; fortunately for me, I was able to make my peace with it sooner rather than later."

Milind Soman also wrote about Alisha Chinai's music video Made In India, which still rules our hearts. Milind, who started his career as a model, features in the music video from Alisha's debut album. He wrote that Made In India not only "single-handedly propelled" Alisha into the "stratosphere of musical fame" but also turned him into a star. "Right on the heels of my father's passing came the music video. Yup, that video. The one that single-handedly propelled the singer - the pint-sized, sweet-faced, 'baby doll' Alisha Chinai - into the stratosphere of musical fame. And turned me from a supermodel into something way bigger - a star."

25 years after the release of Made In India, Milind Soman released his memoir with the same title this month. The book, co-written by author Roopa Pai, also delves into his addiction to smoking and alcohol and the subsequent therapy.

Milind Soman has also featured in a number of TV series and films such as Captain Vyom, Sea Hawks, 16 December, Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha and Bheja Fry. The actor-model married Ankita Konwar in April last year in Alibaug.