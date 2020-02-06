Milind Soman Looked Like This The Year Ankita Konwar 'Arrived.' (Circa 1991) Read Her Comment

Milind Soman shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman's latest Instagram entry deserves everyone's attention for more than just one reason. To begin with, the actor looks absolutely perfect in the throwback picture. Secondly, his wife Ankita Konwar's comment on the post cracked us up. Making the best use of Throwback Thursday, Milind shared a picture from his modelling days. Circa - 1991. "Throwback Thursday. The Ridge, Delhi, 1991," Milind captioned the post. Ankita Konwar, who was born in the same year, commented on the post: "And that's exactly why I arrived. Hello lover." Milind replied to Ankita's comment with several heart emojis and wrote: "All for you love."

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

Here's what Ankita Konwar wrote:

Screenshot of Ankita Konwar's comment on Milind's post.

On Thursday, Ankita shared a video of Milind Soman with his new book Made In India: A Memoir. An excerpt from her post read, "So happy and so proud of you my love. Another feather in your cap. You created something so real yet interesting just like yourself. Loved every page of it. Anyone who knows you would be able to tell how well you have captured your tone, your essence in your book."

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

Milind Soman currently features as one of the judges on the television reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Malaika Arora and fashion designer Masaba Gupta.