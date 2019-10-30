Nothing To See Here. Just Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar In A Hot Spring In Iceland

Ankita Konwar Instagrammed this photo (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Highlights Ankita Konwar shared a throwback pic from her Iceland trip Earlier, pics of their Iceland vacation had gone crazy viral In the photo, Ankita and Milind can be seen sharing a loved-up moment

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are such globe-trotters. They also love to treat their followers with throwback memories from their travel diaries. Ankita Konwar just gave us major travel envy as she Instagrammed a stunning throwback photo from what appears to be a vacation in Iceland's capital Reykjavik. Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman, who love to fill up their Instagram diaries with adventures from across the world, enjoyed a hot spring experience in the sub-zero temperatures of Iceland during their trip a few weeks ago and it called for a beautiful photo, which has now made it to Instagram. Earlier, photos of Ankita and Milind at the Blue Lagoon, which is one of the most sought after hot springs in Iceland, went crazy viral but more on that later.

"What we find in a soulmate is not something wild to tame, but something wild to run with," Ankita captioned her recent post borrowing a quote from author Robert Brault and added: "I sure have found mine." In the photo, Ankita and Milind can be seen sharing a loved-up moment with a breathtaking view of the Iceland mountains forming the backdrop. Travel bugs, take notes please.

Just earlier this week, Ankita Instagrammed another memory from the Iceland trip as she dedicated a message to husband Milind Soman: "Immortal, that's what you've made me with your kiss. Throwback to this beautiful day in Iceland because I miss my munchkin," read her caption.

Life is a holiday for Ankita and Milind. Here are some more glimpses of their Blue Lagoon adventures in Iceland:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018 after dating for several years. On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the web-series Four More Shots Please!.

