The Time Milind Soman Made Ankita Konwar 'Immortal' With A Kiss In Iceland

We just can't seem to get enough of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's social media PDA and Ankita's latest Instagram entry reminds us why. On Thursday, she shared a throwback picture of what she described as a ''beautiful day" in Iceland. In the picture, Milind and Ankita could be seen kissing in Arnarstapi, West Iceland. Ankita described the picture in the most beautiful way possible. She wrote: "Immortal, that's what you've made me with your kiss. Throwback to this beautiful day in Iceland because I miss my munchkin." As of now, Milind Soman has not responded to Ankita's post but we would love to see his reaction.

Take a look at Ankita Konwar's post here:

A few days ago, Ankita posted another loved-up picture from her Iceland getaway with Milind. In the photograph, she could be seen enjoying a piggyback ride. She captioned the post: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

This is the post we are referring to:

Both Ankita and Milind are marathon runners and they love travelling (going by their Instagram posts). The couple frequently posts pictures from their travel diaries. Check out some of the posts here:

Ankita and Milind got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. Milind Soman was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

