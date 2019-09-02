Ankita Konwar Climbs Mt Kilimanjaro With Milind Soman On 28th Birthday. See Pics

Ankita Konwar with Milind Soman in Africa. (Image courtesy: ankita_earthy) Highlights

Ankita Konwar, by her own admission, became the first Assamese woman to have climbed dormant volcano Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa and summiting Uhuru Peak (the highest peak on Mt Kilimanjaro) on her 28th birthday. Ankita Konwar shared her post-climb pictures from Uhuru Peak, posing with her husband Milind Soman, whom she also thanked for his support in the post. Wrapped in several layers of warm clothes, Ankita and Milind smiled, cheered and kissed as they posed with Uhuru Peak sign in the backdrop. "It was a climb alright. Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa Kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19,341 feet (Uhuru Peak). And by doing so, became the first Assamese woman to have done it. It did require a lot of courage, patience and resistance to reach the top but it was all worth it. Life offers so much to teach us. We just have to open our hearts to learn," Ankita wrote.

"Thank you, for a beautiful birthday Milind Soman. Couldn't have done this without your support. Thank you for being with me through the Montane Forests to moorlands to towering Alpine deserts to everything. May we learn more and grow more together. Here's to another year of life," she added.

Here's Ankita Konwar's post:

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are self-confessed fitness enthusiasts and professional marathon runners. They frequently take up adventure trips and share postcard-worthy pictures from their destinations.

Milind Soman married Ankita in April 2018.

