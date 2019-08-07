Inside Ankita Konwar's 'Wonderful Wednesday' With 'Ultra Husband' Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (Image courtesy ankita_earthy)

Adorable can't even begin to describe Ankita Konwar's post for her "ultra-husband" Milind Soman. On Wednesday, Ankita shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Milind on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the couple can be seen lovingly looking at each other as they smile with all their hearts. Ankita added an equally lovely caption to her "Wonderful Wednesday" post and she wrote: "As long as you are with me, there's no place I'd rather be. Always and forever." Ankita added the hashtags #alwaysandforever #youandi #lovers #togetherforever #theultrahusband #couplelife #wonderfulwednesday.

Just like us, Milind and Ankita's fans also loved the picture. "This moment is very lovely," wrote a fan. "What a beautiful picture," wrote another Instagram user. Take a look at Ankita Konwar's post here:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar frequently delight their Instafam by posting loved-up pictures on their respective Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. A few weeks ago, Ankita added these posts to her Instagram diaries:

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman got married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2018. The couple later exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy barefoot wedding in Spain. Both Milind and Ankita are marathon runners.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen as one of the judges on the television reality show India's Next Top Model. The model-turned actor has featured in Bollywood films such as Chef and Bajirao Mastaani. He became a household name after he featured in Alisha Chinoy's 1995 music video Made In India.

