Pics From Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Maldives Vacation Will Make You Go Green With Envy

Ankita Konwar with Milind Soman. (Image courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Highlights The couple is currently vacationing in Maldives ilind and Ankita are both marathon runners Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in April last year

Ankita Konwar and her "ultra-husband" Milind Soman are making the most of their time in the blue waters of Maldives (going by the couple's recent Instagram stories). Both Ankita and Milind have been actively sharing pictures from their dreamy vacation, which will make you go green with envy. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing on the beach and Ankita captioned it: "I know I look sleepy." Ankita and Milind have also shared solo pictures of themselves from their vacation on their respective Instagram profiles.

Without much ado, check out the pictures here:

Screenshot of Ankita Konwar's Instagram story. Screenshot of Ankita Konwar's Instagram story. Screenshot of Ankita Konwar's Instagram story. Screenshot of Ankita Konwar's Instagram story.

A few days ago, Ankita shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Milind on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Milind could be seen admiring Ankita as they stand by the beach. Ankita captioned the post: "Staring into my light after a short run." She accompanied the post with the hashtags "#nofilterneeded," "#happyme," "#theultrahusband" and "#forevermine."

This is the post we are talking about:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have a quite a bit of a reputation as fitness enthusiasts and they are both marathon runners. The couple frequently shares pictures on their Instagram profiles. Milind and Ankita got married as per Maharashtrian traditions in April last year. The couple later exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy barefoot wedding in Spain. Here are the pictures from the ceremonies.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen as one of the judges on the television reality show India's Next Top Model. Milind has featured in films like Chef and Bajirao Mastaani among others.