Ankita Konwar's 'Outdoor Lovers' Pic Sums Up Her Bond With Husband Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar with Milind Soman. (Image courtesy: konkona)

Highlights "You both are lovely and inspirational," read a comment Ankita and Milind can be seen running on the beach in the photo Ankit and Milind got married in April last year

Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram post perfectly encapsulates the essence of her bond with her "ultra-husband" Milind Soman. Why, you ask? Well, let's just say that the post features the couple doing what they do best - running. Milind and Ankita are marathon runners and in the oh-so-adorable picture, the couple can be seen running by the beach. Ankita captioned the post along with a quote by C G Jung and wrote: "The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: "If there is any reaction, both are transformed." She added, "Everyday a little more." Ankita accompanied the post along with hashtags like"#runnersofinstagram," "#positivevibes," "#outdoorlovers, "#youandiforever" and "#theultrahusband." The post was replete with comments like "You both are lovely and inspirational" and "get really inspired seeing you two every day."

Check out Ankita Konwar's post here:

Ankita and Milind never fail to give us couple goals- be it running in marathons together or sharing loved pictures. We just can't seem to get enough of the couple's social media PDA. How can we forget the pictures that the couple shared from their trek?

This is what we are talking about:

Remember the couple's goofy rendition of Miley Cyrus' hit music video Wrecking Ball? In the video that went viral, they could be seen posing with a glittery disco ball, on the sets of India's Next Top Model, wherein Milind Soman was one of the judges. Ankita had captioned it: "Hanging out with the ultra-husband on the sets of India's Next Top Model."

Ankita and Milind got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. Milind Soman was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.