Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's New Pic Will Definitely Make You Go Aww

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman got married in April this year (Image courtesy ankita_earthy)

Highlights "Need this right now. Major missing," Ankita captioned the photo Milind Soman makes frequent appearances on Ankita's Instagram timeline Both Milind and Ankita are marathon runners

Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram post for husband Milind Soman is proof of why we just can't seem to get enough of this lovely couple. Ankita Konwar is in her hometown Guwahati currently (according to her Instagram stories) and she has not been accompanied by Milind Soman, whom she is "missing" very much. On Tuesday, Ankita shared a loved-up picture of herself embracing Milind Soman and captioned it: "Need this right now. Major missing." The photo shared by Ankita on her Instagram stories is sending the Internet into a meltdown. Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman got married in April this year and their wedding took place in Alibaug. The wedding festivities were attended by close friends and family members of the couple. Both Milind and Ankita are marathon runners.

Take a look at the picture shared by Ankita Konwar:





Milind and Ankita are relationship goals and their respective Instagram timelines are proof. Remember Ankita Konwar's wish for husband Milind Soman on his 53rd birthday? Actor-model Milind Soman rang in his birthday with Ankita in the picturesque landscapes of Greece and they continually updated fans with photos and videos from their vacation. "Sometimes I wonder how did we exist without each other for so long? But maybe we were just dreaming. And those fancy dreams could never be of our pleasure as we were longing for each other. But now that we have found us, Let's celebrate each day for our awakened souls," read an excerpt from Ankita's post for Milind Soman.

How can we forget Milind's super cute birthday post for Ankita. "Your kiss makes it all better, every time. Happy birthday and happy every day is all I want for you, Ankita, my love," he wrote.

On the work front, Milind Soman is currently the co-judge of reality television show India's Next Top Model.