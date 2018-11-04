On Milind Soman's 53rd Birthday, Heartfelt Message From Wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar (Courtesy milindrunning)

"In love, drunk, dream if we must, but only of each other. Happy birthday my soulmate," read an excerpt from Ankita Konwar's birthday wish for husband Milind Soman. Actor-model Milind Soman, who turned 53 today, rang in his birthday with Ankita in the picturesque landscapes of Greece. Ankita shared a heartfelt message for her husband on Instagram and accompanied it with a photo featuring herself with Milind. In the picture, Ankita can be seen planting a kiss on Milind's cheeks. "Sometimes I wonder how did we exist without each other for so long? But maybe we were just dreaming. And those fancy dreams could never be of our pleasure as we were longing for each other. But now that we have found us, Let's celebrate each day for our awakened souls," she captioned the photo. Milind Soman left his precious comment on the post and wrote: "Forever".

Milind Soman also shared a photo of himself with Ankita on his Instagram timeline and wished himself on his birthday and wrote: "Happy birthday to me #53"

As mentioned earlier, Milind and Ankita are currently holidaying in Greece. The couple have been sharing continual updates on Instagram from their vacation. Take a look at some of the photos here:

Milind and Ankita are relationship goals and their respective Instagram timelines is proof. The duo frequently feature in headlines for sharing their loved-up photos on the social media.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April 2018. The couple opted for a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug. The wedding took place in the presence of family members and some close friends.

On the work front, Milind Soman is currently the co-judge of reality television show India's Next Top Model.

Happy birthday, Milind Soman!