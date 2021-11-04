'You Are The Glory Of A Thousand Suns': On Milind Soman's 56th Birthday, An Adorable Wish From Wife Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Happy birthday, Milind Soman. The actor turned 56 today but going by his pictures on his Instagram feed, it is safe to say that he is ageing in reverse. On Milind's special day, his wife Ankita Konwar posted a heartwarming wish for him on social media. She shared a bunch of pictures of themselves and wrote: "Happy birthday to the love of my life. To me, you are the glory of a thousand suns, the song that sings right to my heart. You possess the passion of a midnight ocean, the zeal to complete new challenges, the determination to keep yourself motivated and a kind of love for life that is nothing short of meditation" and added: "Love you with every little molecule of my existence and I wish you all the happiness that you deserve." She also extended a Diwali wish to her fans: "Happy Deepawali to everyone else."

See Ankita Konwar's birthday post for Milind Soman here:

On his birthday, Milind Soman posted an amazing photo of himself and left his fans awestruck. "Happy 56 to me and happy Diwali to you all," he wrote while sharing his picture from his garden. Take a look:

Milind Soman's last web-series was Paurashpur and before that, he featured in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.