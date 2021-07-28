'Has Wikipedia Been Hacked?' Milind Soman's Entry Had 2 Birth Dates, Both From 2020

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Looks like Milind Soman, who celebrates his birthday in November, received a few birthday wishes today - on July 28, courtesy Wikipedia. On Twitter, Milind Soman, 55, pointed out that his birthday was reflecting incorrectly on Wikipedia, which has user generated content, meaning it can be edited by any user. Instead of November 4, 1965, Milind Soman's birthday was recorded as November 4, 2020 at one place on the page, and also as July 28, 2020 at another. Following his tweet, Milind Soman's birthday was promptly corrected on his Wikipedia page. "Has someone hacked Wikipedia? Apparently, I was born last year on two different days," tweeted Milind Soman, adding a few zany face smileys. Milind Soman's tweet garnered hilarious replies from fans, who jokingly marked today as his "first birthday."

Here's what Milind Soman tweeted:

Has someone hacked wikipedia ? Apparently I was born last year on two different days 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/E21yWxp5vK — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 28, 2021

In another tweet, Milind Soman pointed out another segment on Wikipedia that needed correction - it said that in 2020, he was "booked" for running naked on a Goa beach. "Apparently I also got booked for running nude on a beach? I did run and the pic is on my Instagram page, but booked?" he tweeted, following which, the Wikipedia report was revised. Milind Soman had shared the photo of himself running on a Goa beach naked on his birthday last year when several news reports stated that a case was registered against him.

Apparently I also got booked for running nude on a beach ????? I mean, I mean, I did run and the pic is on my instagram page, but booked ???? #Wikiwakeup#littlewikiliespic.twitter.com/x9mciTaY4I — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 28, 2021

Milind Soman, who ruled the modelling industry in his time, forayed into Bollywood in 2000 with Tarkieb and has starred in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Nakshatra, Say Salaam India, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Chef. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. Milind Soman is married to Ankita Konwar.