When Ankita Konwar, 'Crazy In Love' With Milind Soman, Felt 'A Little Clingier Than Usual.' See Pic

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, who recently celebrated their 3rd anniversary, are "crazy in love" with each other. On Wednesday, Ankita visited Milind Soman on the sets of the reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2 and posted a loved-up picture of themselves from his vanity van the next day. In the photo, Ankita can be seen hugging Milind while posing for a mirror selfie. The couple look cool in casual outfits. "When you feel a little clingier than usual," Ankita wrote in the caption and added: "We are that couple our friends roll eyes at." LOL. She also added hashtags like #crazyinlove #timeaftertime #thursdayvibes to her caption.

Check out Ankita Konwar's post here:

Earlier this month, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrated their 3rd anniversary. The couple got married as per Maharashtrian traditions on April 22 in 2018 and a few months later, they exchanged wedding vows in a "barefoot wedding" in Spain. Sharing stunning pictures with Ankita, Milind Soman wished her like this: "Happy 3rd anniversary Ankita. Miss you every moment, you crazy thing. #love." Here's what Ankita's post for Milind read: "Every day is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another Valentine's day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You're the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I'm grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever."

In terms of work, Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Paurashpur. He is currently judging Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.